KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 318.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,013,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 936,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after buying an additional 117,565 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 110,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.6% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

