Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

NYSE KEYS opened at $188.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.