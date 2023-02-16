Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies
In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Keysight Technologies Price Performance
NYSE KEYS opened at $188.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.