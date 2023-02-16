Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

