Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €66.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

ETR KBX opened at €63.70 ($68.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a fifty-two week high of €92.86 ($99.85). The business has a fifty day moving average of €57.04 and a 200-day moving average of €52.33.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

