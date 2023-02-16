Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

