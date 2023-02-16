Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

