Korea Investment CORP Has $5.69 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Globe Life worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,741. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3 %

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Shares of GL stock opened at $121.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

