Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $247.91 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

