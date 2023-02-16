Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,367 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $367.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $547.97.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

