Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese stock opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

