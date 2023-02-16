Korea Investment CORP Sells 20,439 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.0 %

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

JBHT stock opened at $192.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

