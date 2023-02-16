Korea Investment CORP Sells 75,927 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,927 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,227,000 after acquiring an additional 960,088 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

