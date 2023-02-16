Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 812,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after buying an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $18,007,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

