Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

