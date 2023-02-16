Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $248.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.83. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

