Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $87.88 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 525227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,857. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

