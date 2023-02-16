LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $115.60, but opened at $109.87. LCI Industries shares last traded at $110.83, with a volume of 50,014 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

