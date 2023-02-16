Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Leidos worth $157,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

