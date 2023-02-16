LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LHC Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in LHC Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Stock Performance

LHCG opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a P/E/G ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $169.84.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.