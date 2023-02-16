Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,898 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LBRDK stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.