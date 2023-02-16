LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.70. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.