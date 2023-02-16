LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.70. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.