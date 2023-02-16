Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $174.65

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.65 and last traded at $173.22, with a volume of 37884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.