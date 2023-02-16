Lucy Tilley Acquires 44 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley bought 44 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £299.20 ($363.19).

On Monday, January 16th, Lucy Tilley bought 58 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £306.24 ($371.74).

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 56 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.55) per share, with a total value of £302.40 ($367.08).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 634 ($7.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,981.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 565.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 687.81. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,350 ($16.39).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

