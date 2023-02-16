Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $325.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

