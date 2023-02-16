Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. 151,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 889,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
