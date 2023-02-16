Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. 151,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 889,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 840,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

