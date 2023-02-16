Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.55

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.55 and last traded at $187.61, with a volume of 41806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.30.

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

