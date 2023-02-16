Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$1.35

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.41% from the company’s current price.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.77.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

