Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,395,416.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.

Salesforce stock opened at $171.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 577,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $55,671,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

