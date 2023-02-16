Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.07.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 141.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,782,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 74,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

