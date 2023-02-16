Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $382.80 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.64.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.