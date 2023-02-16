Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $559,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

