Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 85,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 588,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 437,439 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.36 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

