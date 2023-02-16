Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 4.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 95,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 430,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.