Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 4.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 95,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 430,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 140,745 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 542,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 89,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

