Melissa B. Epperly Sells 2,624 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $53.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 125,243 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 254,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 134,206 shares during the last quarter.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
