Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,729 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day moving average of $332.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.