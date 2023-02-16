Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,763 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $168.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

