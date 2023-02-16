Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 39,406 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,406 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

