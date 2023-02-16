Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

