Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,074 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.90. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Stories

