Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,486 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

ZBH opened at $126.51 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

