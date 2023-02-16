Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 4,611 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

