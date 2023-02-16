Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,204 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,398 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Splunk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Splunk by 665.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $109.62 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

