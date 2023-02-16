Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.01 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,777,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,763,000 after acquiring an additional 468,439 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NiSource by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 437,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 148,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NiSource by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 95,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

