Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,318.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

