Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.85 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of STERIS worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $73,729,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 586.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 333,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,710.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after buying an additional 220,282 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $198.13 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.33 and its 200-day moving average is $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.