Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Equifax worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Athena Investment Management raised its position in Equifax by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 90,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,559,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of EFX opened at $218.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $243.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average is $194.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
