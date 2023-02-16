Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,338,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,730,000 after purchasing an additional 733,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.83 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

