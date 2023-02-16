Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.10 Million Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.84% of InvenTrust Properties worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVT stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

