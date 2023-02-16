Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.07 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after buying an additional 249,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares in the company, valued at $34,480,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.77 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.