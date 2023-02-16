Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after buying an additional 638,862 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,621,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,721,000 after buying an additional 166,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $316.75 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $658.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.34 and a 200 day moving average of $303.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

